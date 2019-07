The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Surrey’s Bremiella DeGuzman took the Miss BC title on July 1 in Fort Langley. (Baneet Braich/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Black Press Media is honoured to present a special documentary on the 17th annual Miss BC pageant, which took place June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley.

Check out the highlights of nearly 50 contestants from across the province who took centre stage to share their stories and platforms and vie for a crown.

You can read our full coverage of the 2019 Miss BC pageant, with lots of photos and videos, and the winners, here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter