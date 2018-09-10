Alistair Waters/Capital News Tom Dyas (left) and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran earlier this year when Dyas presented Basran with a painting of the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie following Basran’s annual State of The City address to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. Dyas is expected to announced today he is challenging Basran for the mayor’s chair in the Oct. 20 civic election.

Former Kelowna chamber president launches mayoral bid

Tom Dyas has announced his is running for Kelowna Mayor

Update 12:00 p.m.

Dyas announced that he believes he is ready to lead Kelowna as mayor and tackle homelessness, the speculation tax, traffic congestion, transportation and future infrastructure projects.

“I believe we can do better,” Dyas said. “We need strong reliable leadership that understands the strong alliances in our city…an indicator of performance is past performance and I believe there is only one way to get the job done.”

After his speech Dyas made a public call to anyone that wants to see change in the city to either run for mayor, council or to join his team.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is getting high-profile challenger in the Oct. 20 civic election.

Former two-term Kelowna Chamber of Commerce President Tom Dyas is holding news conference to announce a mayoral bid.

Dyas and Basran are friends and celebrated Basran’s 40th birthday together during a trip to New York. Dyas supported Basran’s run for mayor four years ago.

Dyas was one of the most visible and vocal chamber presidents during his two consecutive terms in office, many times commenting on provincial and city issues, as well as presenting on behalf of the chamber when provincial and federal committees came to town. As past-president of the chamber, he remained a spokesman for the local organization that represents more than 1,200 businesses.

When asked about running for mayor, he said the issue of downtown safety was one cited often by the people who were urging him to run. They, like a growing number of people in the city, are concerned about what is happening downtown, especially when it comes to drug use and the homeless, and appear to hold the current council responsible.

Dyas plans to make his announcement in Rutland’s Roxby Square this morning.

