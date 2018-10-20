ELECTION NIGHT: Harry Gough is Peachland’s new mayor by a single vote

In this election, every vote really counts

Harry Gough is Peachland’s new mayor by a single vote.

Gough had 804 votes, while incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin had 803.

The voter turnout also continues to soar far above the provincial average, as 2,348 residents cast their ballots, 52 per cent of Peachland’s population.

The mayoral race in Peachland was a tough one, compared to the rest of the Central Okanagan, as five candidates competed for the position.

Patrick Van Minsel, Pete Coolio, incumbent Coun. Terry Condon, incumbent Coun. Pam Cunningham, Keith Fielding and incumbent Coun. Mike Kent will form Peachland’s new council.

Residents rallied against a controversial new development on Beach Avenue, which is taller than outlined in the district’s Official Community Plan.

The five-storey mixed-use commercial building goes against the OCP’s three storey maximum.

Mayoral candidates also spoke on the new water treatment plant that’s in the works for the district and the possibility of a highway overpass.

