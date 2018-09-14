Here are your 2018 civic election candidates in Kelowna

And we are asking you, what are the issues you want them to talk about

Kelowna voters will have fewer choices to make in the upcoming civic election than they did four years ago.

That’s because fewer people are running for mayor and city councillor this year.

“We accepted nomination papers from 36 individuals,” said Kelowna chief election officer Karen Needham, “so now as the nomination period has closed, they are now officially declared candidates for the 2018 Kelowna General Local Election.”

The deadline for mayoral, councillor and Central Okanagan School District Board of Education trustee candidates closed Friday at 4 p.m.

In 2014, a total of 49 candidates ran for public office in the city, eight for mayor, 31 for councillor and 10 for board of education trusteee.

Here are the candidates running in this year’s civic election:

There is total of four candidates running for mayor:

· Basran, Colin (incumbent)

· Dyas, Tom

· Kennedy, Bobby

· Schewe, Bob

This year, 22 candidates are running for the eight available city councillor seats, including seven of the eight incumbents. Only Tracy Gray, who has announced a bid for the federal Conservative Party nomination is Kelowna-Lake Country, is not seeking re-election.

The candidates running for councillor are:

· Bell, Lindsay

· Bond, Kevin

· Boyer, Mark

· Carson, Wayne

· Cibinel, Curtis

· Dahms, Greg

· DeHart, Maxine (i)

· Donn, Ryan (i)

· Given, Gail (i)

· Hodge, Charlie (i)

· Hostland, Craig

· James, Graeme

· Lalli, Amarjit Singh

· Lovegrove, Gordon

· Piattelli, Jeff

· Rajabally, Mo

· Sargent, Dustin

· Sieben, Brad (i)

· Singh, Mohini (i)

· Stack, Luke (i)

· Van Meeteren, Stef

· Wooldridge, Loyal

Ten candidates are seeking the four available Kelowna postions on the board of educatiuon, the same number that ran in 2014. They include:

· Bowman, Norah

· Cacchioni, Rolli (i)

· Frank, Chelsea

· Fraser, Joel

· Fraser, Julia (i)

· Giesbrecht, Terry

· Kyle, Stuart

· Nierfeld, Joachim

· Pagliocchini, Peter

· Tiede, Lee-Ann (i)

Voters can view the list of candidates on kelowna.ca/election, along with contact details provided by each candidate.

The civic is election will go Oct. 20and there will be advance voting Oct. 10, 13, 17, 18 and 19.

Voting locations and times are listed on the city’s election website at kelowna.ca/election for information about where and when to vote including a map of locations, voting eligibility, candidate information, past election results and more. Sign up for e-update to have election news delivered to your inbox and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #kelownavotes.

The Capital News will be asking the candidates about issues that you,the readers, feel are important. To lets us know what those issues are, please fill out the form below.

Most Read