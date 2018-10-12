Hundreds vote in civic election advance polls in Central Okanagan

A total of 966 people voted in first advance poll in Kelowna

Hundreds of voters across the Central Okanagan took advantage of the first day of advance polls to cast ballots in the upcoming civic elections.

On Wednesday, 966 ballots were cast in the Kelowna races, 724 in West Kelowna, 399 in Lake Country and 108 in the Central Okanagan Regional District.

In the Central Okanagan West electoral area, 89 people voted in the advance poll to choose a director and zone 2 board of education trustee.

In the Central Okanagan East electoral area, 19 people voted in the advance poll to choose a zone 1 board of education trustee. The RDCO board director position there has been filled by acclamation.

On Oct. 20—general voting day—voters across B.C. will go to the polls in municipal, regional district and school district elections. But most jurisdictions, including those in the Central Okanagan, are holding advance polls in a bid to offer more voting opportunities to residents.

In Kelowna, additional advance polls will be held Oct. 13 at the Hollywood Road Education Centre in Rutland, at the Evangel Church on Gordon Drive, at Watson Road Elementary School and at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

It will be the first time the city has held advance polls on a Saturday prior to the main election day.

Other advance polls will be held in the city next week—on Oct 17 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre and at Kelowna City Hall, as well as Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan. On Oct. 18 and 19 advance polls will be held at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. All advance polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information got the City of Kelowna’s civic election page at kelowna.ca/election.

In West Kelowna, a second advance poll will be held Oct. 16 at the Westbank Lions Community Centre between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

On general voting day, Oct. 20, the polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Community Centre, Const. Neil Bruce Middle School, Mark Jok Elementary in Rose Valley and at Glenrosa Middle School.

The regional district will also hold a second advance poll Oct. 16 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Central Okanagan West voters will be able to cast advance ballots at the first floor boardroom at the Westbank First Nation office (301-515 Highway 97 south) and at the Killiney Beach Community Hall.

Voters in the Central Okanagan East electoral area can vote for zone 1 School District No. 23 boar of education trustee at advance polls to be located at the Ellison Community Hall (4411 Old Vernon Road) or Joe Rich Community Hall (11481 Highway 33 east).

Voters planning to cast a ballot in the civic elections must bring two pieces of acceptable identification that proves their current residence and who they are. One of those documents must have a signature on it.

To vote you must be at least 18 years of age on the date you vote, a Canadian citizen, a resident of B.C. for at least six months prior to voting day and a resident of their jurisdiction where you are voting for at least 30 days prior voting day.

Qualified non-resident property electors may also be eligible to vote.

