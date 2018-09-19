Incumbent Kelowna city councillor running for third term

Incumbent Kelowna city Coun. Mohini Singh filed her nomination papers at city hall Thursday. She is running for a third term on council in next month civic election. —Image: contributed

Two-term incumbent city councillor Mohini Singh has made it official—she wants a third term on Kelowna city council.

Singh filed her nomination papers Thursday.

“It has been a tremendous honor and opportunity for me to serve the citizens of Kelowna and bring their diverse perspectives and voices to the table. Although we have accomplished a lot during the past term, there is a significant amount of work left to be done to make our city the best mid-sized city in North America. I want Kelowna to be a city that is a safe and vibrant place to live, work, and play.”

Singh’s said her platform is built on the priorities established by the current council which include building vibrant urban centers, ensuring a healthy, safe, active, and inclusive community; delivering a balanced transportation network, acting as a catalyst for business, creating housing diversity, addressing homelessness, ensuring public safety, preserving agricultural land, providing clean drinking water and ensuring strong financial management at the local level.

“Kelowna is experiencing tremendous growth, and with that growth we need to ensure that we address the concerns of our increasingly diverse population,” she said.

“I see addressing the homelessness situation as a key priority. This is an issue at the forefront for many jurisdictions, and Kelowna is no different. I strongly support partnerships between all levels of government, community agencies, and not-for-profit organizations to address this issue using a multi-faceted approach, aimed at reducing both the incidence and impact. Additionally, I believe the preservation of agricultural lands and delivering an effective public transportation system are crucial to building an active, healthy, and inclusive community for all our citizens.”

Singh has worked extensively with local residents, as well as a variety of stakeholders, spanning businesses to not-for-profit organizations during her two terms on council.

“I am committed to ensuring that I represent all the citizens of Kelowna. I will continue to advocate for a safe and inclusive community to strengthen our social fabric, and I will support opportunities and partnerships for our industries and businesses to ensure we have a strong and diversified economy.”

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.