Kelowna candidates weigh in on latest issues

We asked candidates questions, they answered

During the weeks leading up to today’s civic election, the Capital News asked candidates running for office in the Central Okanagan weekly questions about issues affecting their municipalities.

Here are the link to the questions and their answers:

Are you concerned about crime in your city? What would you do to create change if you were elected?

Kelowna answers

What impact will the speculation tax have on your city and what would you do to mitigate or capitalize on the effects?

Kelowna answers

In light of the most recent UN report on climate change the Capital News asked Kelowna civic election candidates: Is the city doing enough to deal with climate change at the municipal level and what more do you think the city should do to address the issue locally?”

Kelowna answers

There has been a lot of concern in recent years about whether the lake front is being kept accessible to the general public. What do you think the municipality should do to ensure the public has ample access to Okanagan lake?

Kelowna answers

Looking back over the last four years, what do you feel city council should have done, or done differently and what will you do to have the issue addressed if you are elected?

Kelowna answers


