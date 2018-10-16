Kelowna mayoral candidates stick to their election scripts

Incumbent Colin Basran touts record, challenger Tom Dyas questions Basran’s leadership

The race to be Kelowna’s next mayor has entered the home stretch. —Image: Capital News file

With the race to be Kelowna’s next mayor coming down to the final days, the four candidates in the contest stuck to their respective scripts Monday during the latest mayoral forum.

Incumbent Colin Basran trumpeted his record and the record of city council over the last four years.

Challenger Tom Dyas said he would open lines of communication between the community and city hall, something he claims has been lacking.

Retired bylaw officer Bob Schewe said the city needs to address downtown issues and show those on the street perpetrating petty crime, dealing drugs and “preying” on others they are not welcome in the city.

Bobby Kennedy said the city needs to capitalize on cannabis legalization to generate more revenue.

Saying the city is “at a crossroads,” Basran said voters have to make a decision about the future.

“Will you embrace my my vision, a vision of an innovative, progressive and welcoming Kelowna, or will you choose to look away,” he said.

He claimed under his leadership, the city’s economy has grown, issues such as homelessness and street crime are being addressed and the city has become more inclusive than ever before.

But Dyas took issue with Basran’s leadership claims, saying when he looks at city hall, he’s “not sure who is steering the ship.”

He continued his focus on his contention that leadership is lacking at city hall and said he’s the man to restore it.

“It’s time to take our city back and place your faith in a mayor who will listen,” he said. “It’s time for an era of new leadership.”

The two men have differing views of how to move the city forward, with Basran quick to cite details of what has been done to address issues, while Dyas has continually talked about the need to consult more with all sectors of the community.

During his campaign, Kennedy, who owns and operates a skateboard shop on downtown Kelowna, has advocated for a city cannabis tax.

In the past he has illegally sold marijuana in his store and was asked about that Monday at the forum at UBC Okanagan. He was asked why voters should trust him as mayor not to break the law again.

He said the illegal pot sales were the only time he has broken the law and he defended his action saying he was only trying to help people.

He called the sales “political protest,” adding he took the issue to the B.C. Supreme Court is a bid to support those who need cannabis products.

“I’ll stand up for the people any way, every day,” he said.

The civic election is Oct. 20.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School board election for 2018: Julie Fraser running for Kelowna trustee

Just Posted

Kelowna mayoral candidates stick to their election scripts

Incumbent Colin Basran touts record, challenger Tom Dyas questions Basran’s leadership

Public tokers to be singed with fines in West Kelowna

West Kelowna passes bylaw to fine anyone that smokes cannabis in public $500

Experts gather to discuss Okanagan water needs

Kelowna environmental water flows conference Oct. 17-18 has global reach

UBC Okanagan nursing students host gala fundraising event

Medical clinics in Ghana and Zambia will benefit from the gala

UBC Okanagan welcomes alumni and the community to campus event

Homecoming is a chance to rediscover and reconnect with the campus

Sunny skies for the week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting clear skies for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

Toronto Police ID B.C. man as naked shark tank jumper

David Weaver, of Nelson, is wanted on mischief and assault charges

In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

Five days after the hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, people are struggling to locate friends and loved ones.

Prince Harry and Meghan start Aussie tour with baby gifts

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

EU’s Barnier hopes Brexit deal possible in ‘coming weeks’

Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, but a Brexit agreement must be sealed in coming weeks to leave enough time for relevant parliaments to ratify it.

Earth samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge

Enbridge says earth sampling shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

Postal services ready for looming wave of legal cannabis deliveries

Legal cannabis is set to usher in a wave of high-value, age-restricted parcels in the mail system, and delivery companies say they’re ready.

Mega Millions prize of $654M is nation’s 4th-largest

No one has won the U.S. jackpot in almost three months

Most Read