Kelowna votes 2018: Maxine DeHart is running for councillor

Kelowna goes to the polls Oct. 20

Maxine DeHart is running for re-election as a Kelowna city councillor.

She was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2014 for a further four-year term. As a result of this, she has been appointed as a director on the Central Okanagan Regional District Board and is the city appointee on the Board of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

Maxine has been the city appointee on Kelowna’s Civic and Community Awards for the past seven years and previously was the appointee on the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Board.

Maxine is the director of sales at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre where she has been employed for over 30 years. She is also celebrating her 20th year with the Kelowna Capital News writing the popular business column Straight from DeHart.

Maxine has received many awards including the United Way Award of Distinction, Toastmasters International Communications and Leadership Award, YM/YWCA Woman of Distinction Award for Community Leadership and Enhancement, Commemorative Medal— Golden Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Community Citizen of the Year, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce President’s Award and the Mayor’s Spirit of Kelowna Award.

Maxine is the founder of the hugely successful Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast, which has raised thousands upon thousands of dollars for the United Way and is celebrating its 20 anniversary this year.

