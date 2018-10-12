Lake Country votes 2018: Justin Neufeld is running for council

Neufeld is hoping to be Oyama’s next councillor

Justin Neufeld was born and raised in Oyama. He attended Oyama Traditional School, George Elliot Secondary, and studied business at Okanagan College. Neufeld spent a semester studying in Switzerland and gained invaluable experience travelling all throughout Europe.

Neufeld has a diploma and a degree in Business Administration from Okanagan College and has spent most of his adult life working in the oilfield and gained experience in financial advising while volunteering on numerous boards, charitable groups, and affiliations.

Neufeld loves travelling and adventuring. Mountaineering is one of his favourite escapes.

He is vying to be the next Oyama councillor.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.