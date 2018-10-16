LIVE: Kelowna mayoral candidates square off

Watch the LIVE Kelowna mayoral debate and Tweet or Facebook us your questions

With just four days left before election day we are giving you a chance to ask the Kelowna mayoral candidates your pressing questions.

The Kelowna Capital News, Black Press Media, Third Space Coffee and Solid Rock Video are hosting the 2018 Kelowna Mayoral Election Forum tonight at 7 p.m.

Each of the four mayoral candidates will get a chance to answer questions, rebut their opposition’s answers and make their pitch for the job.

Incumbent Colin Basran and challengers Tom Dyas, Bob Schewe and Bobby Kennedy will be in attendance.

We are taking questions from you online and in person. (Note: In-person tickets are now sold out so please join us online.)

The 60-minute LIVE event starts at 7 p.m.. Watch and comment on Facebook here.

Please Tweet us your questions @KelownaCapNews, or comment with them on the Facebook LIVE.

