Number of official civic election candidates in Kelowna still low

With four days left in the nomination period for the Oct. 20 civic election in Kelowna, only three of the eight people who picked up nomination packages have filed papers to run 2018 race.

So far, incumbent Mayor Colin Basran has filed his papers, along with challengers Joshua Hoggan and Bob Schewe.

Meanwhile, 11 candidates seeking the eight available councillor positions have filed papers to run.

While all the incumbents—with the exception of Tracy Gray, who has announced she is seeking the federal Conservative Party’s nomination in Kelowna Lake Country—have indicated they plan to run for re-election, so far only Luke Stack, Gail Given, Ryan Donn and Maxine DeHart have filed papers. The are joined by Mark Boyer, Curtis Cibinel, Greg Dahms, Graeme James, Gordon Lovegrove, Stephanie Van Meeteren and Loyal Wooldridge.

Prior to the nomination period, which opened Sept. 4 and runs to Sept. 14, eight people picked up nomination packages for mayor, indicating they were considering a run. Twenty-two people picked up nomination packages for councillor and one woman picked up papers for both. Six people, including the four incumbents picked up nominationpackages to run for the Kelowna seats on the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

Incumbents Rolli Cacchioni and Julia Fraser have now filed, as have Joachin Nierfeld and Peter Pagliocchini.

In 2014, a total of 49 people ran for mayor, councillor or school district trustee in Kelowna.

While candidates must file before 4 p.m. Friday, anyone who is considering a run and has not picked up a nomination package yet can still do so.

