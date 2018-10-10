School board election for 2018: Deb Butler is running for Lake Country trustee

I am seeking her third term as trustee on the Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education representing Zone 1—District of Lake Country and the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

I have served my community for more than 20 years in a number of ways—PAC president and district PAC president (COPAC), Oyama Community Club president and as a member of the District of Lake Country parks and recreation committee. I have played an active role in youth leadership as a past member of the Lake Country Youth Soccer Association and sponsor chair of the 223 Red Lion Royal Canadian Air Cadets.

Most recently, I was involved in organizing Oyama Fun Day, the Fat Cat Children’s Festival and the Terry Fox Run.

During my time as a trustee, I have carefully examined issues facing our schools through a multi-faceted lens, considering all viewpoints, the facts presented and the impact of her decisions both in the short- and long-term.

My goal is to ensure that both current and future students are represented at the school board table and is respectful of the taxpayer contributions that have been made to support our children and our future leaders.

I am committed to achieving the highest quality education and opportunities for each learner while providing fiscal accountability.