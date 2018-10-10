School board election for 2018: Rolli Cacchioni is running for Kelowna trustee

Voters go to the polls Oct. 20

I have worked in many facets of the public education system, as a teacher, principal and school trustee.

On the school board, I’m a past board chair and I chair the school district finance and audit committee. I have been a teacher, department head, vice-principal and principal within School District 23 and currently serve as an adjunct professor with the UBCO Faculty of Education.

My community service includes sitting on many board capacities for Interior Savings Credit Union, board director for Kelowna Museum Society, executive committee of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, and director for both Rutland Residents Association and Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society.

I have been active in the sports community as a coach for minor hockey, community girls’ soccer and secondary school rugby teams.

My post-secondary education includes a Bachelor of Education degree from University of Victoria and Masters of Administration and Curriculum at Gonzaga University in Washington state.

