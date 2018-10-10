School board election in 2018: Chantelle Desrosiers running for West Kelowna trustee

Voters go to the polls Oct. 20

I’m seeking to represent West Kelowna as trustee on the School District 23 Board of Education.

My husband and I are proud to be raising our family in beautiful West Kelowna. We have two children attending school in West Kelowna, one in elementary school and the other in high school, so I’m personally invested in fostering strong, inclusive and engaging schools for students.

I am running because I value the social, instructional, and economic impact of education on our children and our community.

West Kelowna is a rapidly growing and dynamic place. If we want to continue to thrive we need to provide a prosperous and diverse educational environment. The Westside is in desperate need of a new high school and I will actively advocate for the schools and resources needed here.

I grew up in northern Alberta and attended the University of Alberta in Edmonton. There I earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance.

My education has given me the skills to work with board members, district staff, and the community to create a shared vision of learning, build strategic partnerships, uphold district policies and procedures, and objectively seek answers to questions and challenges that arise.

My background allows me to critically evaluate financial reports and work within the funding framework provided by the ministry of education. I have, and will continue to, volunteer in local schools and have held a variety of positions on PACs for the last nine years, most recently as the PAC president at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

My involvement in the schools and on PACs has allowed me to celebrate many student triumphs and witness hands-on learning. It has also made me aware of many concerns and suggestions that parents, educators and community members have regarding our school district.

As an elected board member, representing you, I will be committed to encouraging dialogue and taking input before making decisions.

West Kelowna schools are embarking on substantial changes, including the current implementation of grade reconfiguration, middle school French immersion, and late entry French immersion.

Those changes, along with over crowding in the schools and financial constraints, mean that the school district and the school board are going to have to start taking a more proactive and creative approach to addressing the issues at hand.

