West Kelowna candidates attend unique forum

Instead of sitting on a stage, candidates answered questions one-on-one

The West Kelowna mayoral and council candidates went to the Heritage Retirement Residence for a different kind of all candidates forum on Oct. 10.

Instead of sitting on a stage and having a moderator, candidates set up tables and answered citizens questions one-on-one for a more personal touch to the evening.

“It’s nice you get to talk to the person and get a feel toward that person as to whether or not you want to vote for them,” said Kay Harpe a resident at the Heritage.

RELATED: School board resolves French Immersion expansion in West Kelowna

Jennifer Larose, marketing manager at the Heritage Retirement Residence collaborates with community partners to bring diverse events through the doors for the residents to experience and says that the personal touch was a good fit for the residents.

“Not all of our seniors have access to transportation,” said Larose. “Having them here is the number one thing, bringing in as much as we can from the community to better their (residents) experience and enrich their lives. I think this personal touch goes a long way in helping them feel connected and asking about their issues and questions answered instead of just listening to what a speaker has to say.”

“It’s nice because you get to find out what their priorities are,” said Sheilagh Hoffman a resident at the Heritage.

West Kelowna goes to the polls Oct. 20.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna votes 2018: Philip Akins is running for council

Just Posted

West Kelowna candidates attend unique forum

Instead of sitting on a stage, candidates answered questions one-on-one

More cannabis jobs to come to Kelowna

A new research facility coming to Kelowna will create 200 job opportunities

Kelowna sailor documents travels in latest book

Arlene Galisky will be signing her latest book Dreamers and Doers, Sailing the South Pacific

Kelowna RCMP cleared in investigation after man is injured

A man was injured while being detained in his home, Dec. 1, 2017

Kelowna mayoral candidates express support for the arts, diversity

But Tom Dyas and Colin Basran clash over the city’s financial support for arts groups

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Nilsson makes 33 saves as Canucks shock Bolts 4-1

Vancouver goalie sharp in first start of season

Fundraiser keeps North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society in the air

Event kicks off at 5 p.m. in Village Green Hotel parking lot

Okanagan woman creates yoga pants of positivity

Graphic designer Kristina Benson combines her two passions: yoga and art.

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

Chief Atahm School in Shuswap launches Secwepemc language game series

Educational games designed to help engage learners with the language

Fisheries officials puzzled over missing Shuswap sockeye

Abundance in weekend test fishery in Strait of Georgia much lower than expected

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Man flees from Kamloops police

Police in Kamloops searching for a white male

Most Read