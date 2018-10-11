West Kelowna candidates attend unique forum

The West Kelowna mayoral and council candidates went to the Heritage Retirement Residence for a different kind of all candidates forum on Oct. 10.

Instead of sitting on a stage and having a moderator, candidates set up tables and answered citizens questions one-on-one for a more personal touch to the evening.

“It’s nice you get to talk to the person and get a feel toward that person as to whether or not you want to vote for them,” said Kay Harpe a resident at the Heritage.

RELATED: School board resolves French Immersion expansion in West Kelowna

Jennifer Larose, marketing manager at the Heritage Retirement Residence collaborates with community partners to bring diverse events through the doors for the residents to experience and says that the personal touch was a good fit for the residents.

“Not all of our seniors have access to transportation,” said Larose. “Having them here is the number one thing, bringing in as much as we can from the community to better their (residents) experience and enrich their lives. I think this personal touch goes a long way in helping them feel connected and asking about their issues and questions answered instead of just listening to what a speaker has to say.”

“It’s nice because you get to find out what their priorities are,” said Sheilagh Hoffman a resident at the Heritage.

West Kelowna goes to the polls Oct. 20.

