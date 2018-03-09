Hostages taken as US Veterans home in California

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

A gunman took at least three people hostage at the largest veterans home in the United States on Friday, leading to a lockdown of the sprawling grounds in California, authorities said.

Authorities said they could not immediately say if anyone was injured. Police evacuated the property of the Veterans Home of California after reports of a man with a gun at the facility in the small town of Yountville in Napa Valley, the heart of Northern California wine country.

“We do have an active shooter situation with a hostage situation in Yountville,” California Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen told San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV.

The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body armour and armed with an automatic weapon entered the home.

Fransen said authorities were working to establish a secure perimeter around the facility, which is home to about 1,000 residents. An armoured police vehicle, ambulances and several fire trucks were at the scene.

Events manager Elizabeth Naylor, who was working about 10 miles north of the veterans’ home, said she heard waves of emergency sirens. She said she’s lived in Yountville since 1995 and is rattled about a shooting so close to home.

“I don’t know the world we live in today, I really don’t,” she said. “This is a little community and we all know each other. Napa Valley is a wonderful, beautiful place and to know this is in your background, it’s unsettling.”

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30 a.m. warning them to avoid the area. The department did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The state Veterans Affairs department says the home that opened in 1984 is the nation’s largest veterans home, with about 1,000 elderly and disabled residents. Its website says it offers residential accommodations with recreational, social, and therapeutic activities for independent living.

The grounds also are home to a 1,200-seat theatre, a 9-hole golf course, a baseball stadium, bowling lanes, a swimming pool, and a military Base Exchange branch store.

The Associated Press

Previous story
VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism
Next story
Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Just Posted

Tourism minister unveils new marketing campaign

Province to spend $150,000 to promote wine and food tourism

Alleged sexual predator may have victims in Okanagan

Ivan Valintine Cesnik, 57, was arrested Feb. 27 by RCMP in Calgary, Alberta.

Peachland receives funds for water treatment facility

The district was recently awarded $4.9 million from the Federal Gas Tax Fund

UPDATE: Absences up as Okanagan RCMP working to quell concerns of school violence

Two Central Okanagan schools are the subject of rumours of potential violence

Okanagan streamflows, water demands to be studied

Okanagan Basin Water Board received funding to help study water issues

Fire crews battle ‘dirty blaze’ at Kelowna home

Emergency crews battled a deap-seated fire in a single family home in Rutland

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Santana brings smooth guitar licks to Kelowna

Carlos Santana rocked Kelowna’s Prospera Place March 8

Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

Hostages taken as US Veterans home in California

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

Letter: Suzuki claims are not true

Letter-writer says a recent David Suzuki article is off-base

VIDEO: Tofino receives $2.3M for bike path to Pacific Rim park

“This incredible amount of funding is a huge boon.”

Most Read