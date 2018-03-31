Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the English city of Cambridge on Saturday, breaking into applause as the hearse carrying the remains of famed British scientist Stephen Hawking arrived at the church.

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church for the service honouring Hawking, who died on March 14 at age 76 after capturing popular imagination with his writings about space and time.

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama “The Theory of Everything,” gave a reading from Ecclesiastes during the service. There was also a reading by Astronomer Royal Martin Reese and eulogies by one of Hawking’s children and a former student.

The bell at Great St. Mary’s, as the church is known locally, tolled 76 times at the start of the service. A private reception was being held later at Trinity College.

The service was officiated by the Rev. Cally Hammond, Dean of Cambridge University’s Gonville and Caius College, where Hawking was a fellow for 52 years.

Flags were lowered to half-mast in many parts of Cambridge to pay tribute to Hawking.

Hawking, who suffered from motor neurone disease, was known for his groundbreaking research into black holes and other phenomena. He persevered for decades, writing ground-breaking work even as he gradually lost control of his muscles.

He was also a bestselling author and pop culture figure known for, among other things, his appearance on “The Simpsons” television show.

Hawking will be cremated at a later date and his ashes are to be interred at London’s Westminster Abbey near the remains of fellow scientist Isaac Newton.

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Jane Hawking, the first wife of Professor Stephen Hawking and their son Timothy, attend his funeral, at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, England, Saturday March 31, 2018. The renowned British physicist died peacefully at his Cambridge home on March 14 at the age of 76. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Previous story
IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

Just Posted

West Kelowna boy may lose hand due to blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital and currently has a GoFundMe

Search for missing West Kelowna man enters fourth day

The search for Lawrence Hamilton continues Saturday

Changing MSP premiums will cost Lake Country $65,000

As MSP premiums are changed to payroll tax, the district will have to compensate

Mysterious death at Myra Canyon being dealt with by Serious Crime investigators

Serious Crime investigators handle investigation into man’s death

Easter weekend hops to a great start in Kelowna

Easter egg hunts were a big hit today.

Carli’s Cultural Connections: A taste of Italy

The Kelowna Italian Club was featured this week for Carli’s Cultural Connections

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan Incorrectional: Dashboard

Interactive graphics and features and the information we couldn’t fit into the series

Horgan to make announcement during South Okanagan trip

Premier John Horgan is making stops in Penticton and Oliver on April 3.

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Most Read

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

    Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

  • IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

    The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match