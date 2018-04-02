In this Feb. 19, 2016, file photo, Ethan Couch is led to a juvenile court for a hearing in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Teen who invoked ‘affluenza’ defence released from jail

Ethan Couch was serving a two-year sentence after killing four in drunken crash

A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked “affluenza” in his defence after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.

Tarrant County sheriff’s spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation.

Couch was 16 in June 2013 when he struck and killed four pedestrians. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his irresponsibility on family wealth, dubbing it “affluenza.” A juvenile court sentenced him to 10 years of probation.

Couch’s probation was revoked in 2016 after he attended a party where alcohol was served.

His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with her son in 2015.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

Just Posted

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Rail trail beneficial to region

Former Capital Regional District resource manager offers his thoughts on Okanagan Rail Trail

Peachland garage fire snuffed out quickly

The cause is believed to be from a backyard burn gone awry.

What’s up Westside: Concern over school changes

A look back on the decision that is impacting students and parents in West Kelowna

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

A damper of a week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting rain for the first week of April in the Okangan-Shuswap

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Missing South Okanagan snowshoer rescued

Snowshoer was rescued from the Carmi/Beaverdale area on Sunday near Penticton

Letter: Congrats on ‘Greatest City Council’ award

Kelowna letter-writer isn’t happy with some of the happenings around City Hall

Teen who invoked ‘affluenza’ defence released from jail

Ethan Couch was serving a two-year sentence after killing four in drunken crash

Most Read