Statistics Canada says the national gross domestic product fell 11.6 per cent in April, in a June 30, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

A new study says more Canadian university and college students who identify as women were sexually assaulted in a postsecondary setting over a year than those who identify as men, with the majority of sexual assaults perpetrated by other students.

Data released today by Statistics Canada show 11 per cent of students who identify as women were sexually assaulted in a college or university setting in the year before the survey, compared with four per cent of those who identify as men.

The study says sexual assaults in the postsecondary setting during that period most often took the form of unwanted sexual touching, which accounted for 86 per cent of incidents for women and 83 per cent for men.

It says other students were behind the sexual assaults in similar proportions for women and men — 60 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively.

The data show students also carried out the majority of other unwanted sexualized behaviours such as catcalls and unwelcome physical contact, with 80 per cent of women and 86 per cent of men who experienced such behaviours saying their peers were behind the incidents.

The study says relatively few students reported that a person in a position of authority, such as a professor, engaged in such conduct, but it was more common for women who had experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours than men.

The study notes that while the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a shift to online learning over in-person classes, the data provide “important insight” for schools on how to better prevent and address such behaviours in post-secondary institutions.

“People who experience unwanted sexualized behaviours can feel disrespected, uncomfortable and unsafe, and this type of victimization can have immediate and long-term impacts on well-being and mental health,” the study says.

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours involving students or other people associated with the school either on or off campus or online, though more women were on the receiving end than men.

Forty-five per cent of women reported personally experiencing such behaviours, which include inappropriate communiccations and suggested sexual relations, compared with 32 per cent of men, according to the survey.

Women were more likely than men to view unwanted sexualized behaviours as offensive, though some, such as taking or posting inappropriate photos of any student without consent, were seen as offensive by large proportions of both women and men.

Forty per cent of male students agreed or strongly agreed that “people get too offended by sexual comments, jokes or gestures,” nearly double the proportion of female students who shared that view, the study showed.

More than half of women and just over 40 per cent of men said they had intervened at least once when witnessing unwanted sexual behaviours, though more than 90 per cent overall said there was at least one instance where they did not step in.

Women were more likely to report that they didn’t intervene because they felt uncomfortable, with 48 per cent citing that reason compared with 25 per cent of men.

More women also said they feared negative consequences — 28 per cent compared with 18 per cent of men — or were worried for their safety — 18 per cent compared with eight per cent of men.

More women who experienced unwanted sexual behaviours in a college or university setting also reported they felt fearful as a result, with 23 per cent of women and four per cent of men saying that was the case.

But few students who experienced unwanted sexual behaviours or were sexually assaulted said they discussed it with someone associated with the school.

Nine per cent of women and four per cent of men who experienced unwanted sexual behaviours said they disclosed what happened to someone at the school; eight per cent of women and six per cent of men who were sexually assaulted did so, the study says.

Three per cent of women who were sexually assaulted in a college or university setting said they reported an incident to police.

While the survey found most students expressed positive views about their school’s policies and procedures on sexual assaults and unwanted sexual behaviours, students who had experienced those things generally had more negative opinions on school policies than those who hadn’t.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

sexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll
Next story
West Kelowna Warriors add more depth to roster

Just Posted

Pot shops on the horizon for Peachland

The district began accepting applications on Sept. 9, nearly two years after weed was legalized in Canada

West Kelowna Warriors add more depth to roster

The club has recruited forwards Damon Jugnauth, Felix Trudeau and goaltender Jay Thomson

Morning Start: Blue cheese can change your dreams

Your morning start for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Surrey man handed life sentence for West Kelowna murder of common-law partner

‘This was a brutal, tragic and senseless killing,’ said Justice Allison Beames

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over weekend

Interior Health reports new cases since Friday, Sept. 11

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

COVID crushes North Okanagan spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

UPDATE: Okanagan RCMP converge in search of wanted suspect

Heavy police presence in Mission Hill Monday evening

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Most Read