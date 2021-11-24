1 Vernon, 1 North Okanagan and 12 Kelowna-area schools with COVID-19 exposure

After weeks of multiple exposures, there’s only one school listed with potential COVID-19 exposures in the district.

Hillview Elementary is the lone school listed by Interior Health with a Nov. 15 and 16 exposures.

The situation is similar to the north, in the North Okanagan Shuswap School District.

Enderby’s M.V. Beattie is the lone school listed, with a Nov. 15 exposure.

But south of Vernon, there are 12 potential exposures in the Central Okanagan, plus two at independent schools.

Lake Country’s H.S. Grenda Middle School is among them.

