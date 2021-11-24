Flags at half mast at Hillview Elementary school, and all other Vernon School District facilities, Monday, May 31 in honour of the tragic discovery of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School Friday, May 28. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

1 Vernon, 1 North Okanagan and 12 Kelowna-area schools with COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health lists review high numbers in Kelowna

After weeks of multiple exposures, there’s only one school listed with potential COVID-19 exposures in the district.

Hillview Elementary is the lone school listed by Interior Health with a Nov. 15 and 16 exposures.

The situation is similar to the north, in the North Okanagan Shuswap School District.

Enderby’s M.V. Beattie is the lone school listed, with a Nov. 15 exposure.

But south of Vernon, there are 12 potential exposures in the Central Okanagan, plus two at independent schools.

Lake Country’s H.S. Grenda Middle School is among them.

