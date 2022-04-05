10 charges laid against B.C. man in two suspected arson attempts

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Ten charges have been laid against a Vancouver-area man arrested after two alleged arsons at the same Richmond, B.C., home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say the first fire damaged a garage door at a home on March 29

Ten charges have been laid against a Vancouver-area man arrested after two alleged arsons at the same Richmond home.

RCMP say the first fire damaged a garage door at a home on March 29, but the homeowner was able to put out the flames himself.

Just two days later, the same owner reported he had found what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail device inside his house, but the container had not ignited.

Police say they reviewed video surveillance and arrested a suspect in his mid-40s who remains in custody.

Charges including arson, arson causing property damage and mischief endangering life have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

The suspect is set to appear in provincial court in Richmond on April 8.

The Canadian Press

Crime

