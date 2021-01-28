10cm of snow blankets Vernon ski resort… so far

It’s ‘Time to get a doctor’s note’ and head to SilverStar Mountain Resort, at least according to the POW cam after an ongoing dump of snow Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimetres of the white stuff in the Vernon area while temperatures remain steady around -1 C leaving roadways problematic for commuters.

But, up at SilverStar Mountain Resort, 10 cm has already blanketed the area and it continues to fall.

“It’s a winter wonderland up here,” communications manager Chantelle Deacon said Thursday morning (Jan. 28), noting “much more snow” had fallen since the daily snow report was released to subscribers.

“I just came back inside after doing a couple runs and conditions are amazing,” she said.

Flurries are expected to continue through the night, according to the national weather agency. They’re expected to taper off around midnight.

