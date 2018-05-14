(Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

It was another scorcher this weekend throughout British Columbia with multiple temperature records broken around the province. And the current heat wave shows no signs of letting up, with many communities expected to see a lot of sunshine and blue sky throughout the work week as well.

According to Environment Canada, 11 records were broken on Mother’s Day including one that had been standing for more than 100 years.

The old record of 31.1 degrees for May 13 was set in Agassiz in 1912 and the mercury pushed 31.3 degrees yesterday to set a new record. In addition to Agassiz, the following areas also had their old records broken:

  • Bella Bella 25.3 (old record 25.3 in 2016)
  • Campbell River 27.5 (old record 26.1 in 1973)
  • Clinton 25.3 (old record 24.4 in 1973)
  • Comox 26.6 (old record 25.6 in 1925)
  • Pemberton 34 (old record 30.6 in 1924)
  • Port Alberni 32.1 (old record 31.1 in 1939)
  • Powell River 26.1 (old record 25.6 in 1959)
  • Sechelt 28.1 (old record 27.2 in 1959)
  • Squamish 29.6 (old record 28.7 in 2016)
  • Whistler 29 (old record 27.2 in 1960)

Looking ahead to the Victoria day long weekend, communities on Vancouver Island will see temperatures reach into the low 20’s. Across the water in Greater Vancouver and the lower mainland it will be a few degrees cooler, but still lots of sunshine and a few clouds.

The forecast for the Okanagan and the Kootenays could see some showers later in the week, but Monday and Tuesday are expected to top 30 degrees. While the northern parts of the province will hover between the high teens along the water to the mid-20’s further inland, making this week one of the sunniest of 2018 throughout British Columbia.


