A ring made from 14-karat gold with diamonds and garnets was stolen from a vehicle parked on Pine Street on Sept. 27, according to an unsolved crimes report released this week by Nanaimo RCMP. (Photo submitted)

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

A ring said to be worth $12,000 was stolen from a parked vehicle last month, say police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP unsolved crimes report released this week, the ring was taken sometime during the evening of Sept. 27 from a vehicle parked along Pine Street.

The ring is handmade with 14-karat gold, diamonds and garnets.

Nanaimo RCMP noted two other thefts from vehicles in this week’s report. Sometime overnight on Oct. 5 a backpack with an HP work laptop and an iPhone 7 were taken from a Ford pickup truck parked along Nottingham Drive. The laptop has a sticker that reads NC09220.

On Oct. 6, a thief entered an unlocked vehicle overnight along Country Hills Drive in Cinnabar and stole a wallet with credit cards and other identification.

“Within hours, thieves had used the cards to make transactions at seven different locations throughout Duncan and Nanaimo,” the report noted. “Investigators are currently following up with each location to obtain video surveillance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

READ ALSO: Woman accidentally hands over diamond ring with spare change


