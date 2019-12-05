Kelowna engineering students honour victims of Montreal shooting

Event at UBCO tomorrow will remember women killed at l’École Polytechnique in Montreal 30 years ago

The event will be occurring tomorrow at 12 at UBCO in Kelowna (file)

Tomorrow marks thirty years since an armed man walked inside an engineering class at l’École Polytechnique in Montreal and shot and killed 14 women based on their gender. Tragically, another 10 women were seriously injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Women in vulnerable demographics most at risk of domestic homicide, study finds

To honour and remember all those impacted, UBCO engineering students will be hosting a “Not Forgotten Memorial” tomorrow between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the university’s Engineering Management Education building.

A “14 Not Forgotten” plaque will also be unveiled and situated in the building’s main foyer as part of the event.

The event will be held alongside the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women, which was created to serve as a reminder for gender-based violence against women in Canada and worldwide.

All are welcome to the event tomorrow and for more information, you can visit the UBCO’s website .

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.