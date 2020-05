Power is out for more than 1,400 people on Westside Road near Vernon May 13, 2020. (BC Hydro)

More than 1,400 customers near Vernon are without power right now, but BC Hydro is on site to restore it.

An object on the wires is the cause for the outage for 1,476 customers on Westside Road between Killiney Beach and Fintry.

Power has been out since just before 2:30 p.m., and crews are on site working to make the repairs.

