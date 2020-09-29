Aaron Derbyshire. (Crime Stoppers photo)

14th anniversary of Kelowna man’s sudden disappearance

Aaron Derbyshire was out with friends on Sept. 30, 2006, and hasn’t been seen since

Fourteen years after his sudden disappearance, police are still searching for Aaron Derbyshire.

Derbyshire was 22 years old when he was out with friends at a nightclub in downtown Kelowna in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2006. His friends went outside to watch an altercation shortly before closing time.

That was the last time they saw him.

Aaron was reported missing just four days later after he didn’t show up to a family gathering.

“Any lead, no matter how trivial it may seem, could end up being important in helping police solve this case,” said Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers in a release.

Derbyshire was born on May 13, 1984. He is five-foot-10-inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark button-up shirt and dark jeans.

“We fully believe there are people out there…that know what happened,” said Glenda, Aaron’s mom, in a December 2006 interview with the Capital News. “I would really hope that their conscience would be harping on them constantly to do what’s right. I would really hope that they make that phone call.”

Anybody with information on Derbyshire’s disappearance is urged to call the police at 250-762-3300 or anonymously contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)or crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Agony drags on for missing Kelowna man’s family

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Greens join North Okanagan race

Just Posted

14th anniversary of Kelowna man’s sudden disappearance

Aaron Derbyshire was out with friends on Sept. 30, 2006, and hasn’t been seen since

Be a safe pedestrian: Kelowna RCMP

Mornings are darker and evenings come quicker, so wear bright clothing if you’re taking a walk

Kelowna Rockets alumni Luke Schenn wins Stanley Cup

Schenn is the fifth Rocket alumni in history to hoist the trophy

Netflix star Francesca Farago seen hanging in Kelowna

Farago got her big break as a reality TV star in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020

Mandatory mask policy coming to Capital News Centre

The new policy comes into effect Oct. 1

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Federal child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Okanagan man savours Stanley Cup win

Stacey Roest of Coldstream gets name on trophy as assistant GM for champion Tampa Bay Lightning

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Greens join North Okanagan race

Keli Westgate throws her ‘compost lady’ hat in the ring

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

Most Read