Iris Optometrists and Opticians, located in Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre, had 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses stolen Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Okanagan business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre

Sunglasses worth an estimated $15,000 were stolen from a Vernon business in the Village Green Shopping Centre on Thursday evening.

Clara Mainville, manager of Iris Optometrists and Opticians, posted on Facebook Friday morning that the theft took place at 7:30 p.m. March 25.

The store is located in the Vernon shopping mall with no storefront facing the exterior. The mall closes at 7 p.m. Thursdays. It is unclear how the thief got access into the store after-hours, though malls tend to keep the exit doors open past closing time to allow patrons to complete their shopping. A display case near the store entrance had been broken into and cleaned out.

Stolen were 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses, which retail anywhere from $200 to $900. The culprit was wearing a face mask and couldn’t be identified on security video footage.

Mainville said the footage also captured bystanders nearby while the robbery was taking place.

“And I may add, while he was tearing apart my display case, shoppers were walking by as if nothing was unusual.”

Mainville urged residents to watch online buy-and-sell groups for the products.

The Village Green Centre and the RCMP could not be reached for comment prior to this story’s publication.

READ MORE: $1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

READ MORE: House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Crimetheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UN commission urges equality for women in decision-making
Next story
Okanagan family donates $150k to support local college students

Just Posted

The Friesen family has donated $150,000 to Okanagan College in Kelowna. (Submitted)
Okanagan family donates $150k to support local college students

“It’s a privilege to give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” said Dianne Friesen.

Simon Rypiak. (FILE)
Former Kelowna pimp released on full parole

Parole board previous denied Simon Rypiak’s request for full parole, referencing a risk to re-offend

A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)
Snow storm warning issued for three B.C. highways

Up to 15 cm of snow on mountain passes are expected in the wake of a March 27 cold front.

The return of the sockeye salmon to the Okanagan Valley watershed is the result of an initiative by the Okanagan Nation Alliance to restore the spawning channel capabilities of the Okanagan River. (File photo)
‘Daylighting’ lost rivers helps combat climate change, say Okanagan experts

Engineered river channel control, mistakes of the past, slowly being corrected

Brooklyn at Bernard Block, a 25-storey residential complex is nearing completion. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘The best small city in North America’; Mission Group speaks to Kelowna’s potential

The future of the Okanagan city is to build up, not out, says development company president

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Cavin Noonan, left, and Terry Fussey of Discovery House with their soup creation for a previous Soup is Good Food fundraiser. (File photo - Western News)
South Okanagan community raises $14,000 for addiction recovery program

Penticton’s Discovery House raised over $14,000 and dished out over 1,800 bowls of soup

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Alfred and Inge Maier of Sorrento were celebrating a special day at Hanoi 36 in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 20 when an anonymous stranger paid for their lunch. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap couple thrilled by random kindness at local restaurant

Alfred and Inge Maier say the stranger who bought their lunch didn’t know they were celebrating.

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

WestJet has announced that direct flight service between Nanaimo and Edmonton begins June 25. (News Bulletin file)
More WestJet flights to and from Vancouver Island coming in June

Nonstop flights from Victoria to Ottawa among service, says WestJet

An early winter snowfall last year in downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall alert issued for Revelstoke area

Up to 20 cm expected at higher elevations along Highway 1

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Iris Optometrists and Opticians, located in Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre, had 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses stolen Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Okanagan business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre

Most Read