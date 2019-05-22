Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $15.7 billion shipbuilding plan in Vancouver Wednesday. (CPAC)

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

The federal government will build the majority of its new Coast Guard ships in Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

Of the 18 new ships, 16 will be built at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyards, while two others will be constructed at Irving Shipyards in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau called the $15.7 billion project a “full renewal” of the country’s shipbuilding sector and said the move would bring jobs to B.C.

The ships built in B.C. will be used for light icebreaking, environmental response and offshore search and rescue.

READ MORE: B.C. company awarded $230-million shipbuilding contract

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan businesses evacuated after potentially explosive situation
Next story
Support sought for family of mother who died at Shuswap campground

Just Posted

Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna

Highway 97 heading northbound by Boucherie Rd. closed

VegFest drops Okanagan Ice Pops as sponsor

Controversy stirs over a bacon-chocolate flavoured popsicle

Kelowna company wins contract for LNG Canada project in Kitimat

SK Form & Finish will work with equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce commends council on tough decision

Kelowna city councillors decided to leave short-term rental bylaw as is, for now

Kelowna event raises thousands for Central Okanagan Food Bank

A Taste of Downtown raised $9,000 for the food bank

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Roadside device to weed out THC can’t detect impairment, B.C. lawyer says

‘This fact alone is likely to have serious implications for Canadians’ Charter Rights,’ lawyer Sarah Leamon warns

Sentencing for Okanagan man who sent Christmas card to shooting victim

A South Okanagan dangerous offender tacked on another nine months of prison time

Bizarre incident in Okanagan alley leads to arrest of Calgary man

A man was witnessed jumping on a car ‘acting like an ape’

VIDEO: Fire damaged Salmon Arm 7-Eleven demolished

7-Eleven representative says company interested opening elsewhere in Salmon Arm

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

Kamloops RCMP bait program expands to include packages and bikes

Police are scatter items throughout the city in an attempt to lure thieves

Gucci Mane’s South Okanagan concert officially postponed

Agency is looking at new tour dates between the Sept. 3 and 15 in Penticton

Most Read