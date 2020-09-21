(File photo)

16 COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

One person is in hospital and 34 people are isolating

One person is in hospital as 16 additional COVID-19 cases are being reported in the Interior Health region, since Friday.

This brings the total cases in the Interior Health region to 508 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 34 cases active and on isolation.

The Teck Coal Mines outbreak was declared over on Aug. 27, and no resident cases are currently associate with the outbreak.

Across the province 366 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and four others have died.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said in a news conference Monday (Sept. 21) that broken down by day, there were 121 new cases confirmed Friday to Saturday, 117 from Saturday to Sunday and 128 from Sunday to Monday.

Currently, 60 of those infected are battling the disease in hospital.

Three of the people who died due to the novel coronavirus over the weekend were living within the Lower Mainland, while the fourth person marks the second death within the Northern Health region.

