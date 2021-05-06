16 months in, COVID cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap areas stay under 1,000

Vernon, with the largest population, hovers under 900 cases since January 2020

The monthly totals from Jan.1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 show COVID-19 cases for most Local Health Areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, other than Vernon’s with the largest population, staying well below 400. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

North Okanagan-Shuswap health areas have stayed below the 1,000-case mark in the past 16 months.

From Jan. 1, 2020, when Interior Health began releasing COVID-19 case numbers, to April 30, 2021, the last date available for data, the Vernon health area saw the highest number with 874 cases total. (The map of case totals was created on May 5 by the BC Centre for Disease Control – BCCDC.)

Salmon Arm was next with 339, Revelstoke had 306 cases total, Enderby tallied 88 and Armstrong, 81.

To the west, Kamloops saw a total of 1,761 reported cases.

The Salmon Arm numbers include Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland, while Vernon’s encompass Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville. The Enderby health area includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, while Armstrong’s includes Spallumcheen.

BCCDC makes note that cases are mapped by where a person lives, not where they were exposed to the virus. It also notes that not all infected people are tested and reported, so the virus could be circulating undetected.

On the map, the local health areas with higher rates receive a darker shade of purple. BCCDC also provides a weekly map in yellow hues of new cases reported each week.

Maps and data can be found at the BCCDC website at http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data and scrolling down to the Cases by Local Health Areas map.

