Princeton RCMP responded to a report of a motor-vehicle accident around 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021. (File photo)

2 cars roll over, 1 person airlifted to hospital after 4 vehicle collision near Princeton

Princeton RCMP received report of motor-vehicle accident around 4 p.m. Aug. 27

Multiple people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle collision east of Princeton yesterday (Aug. 27).

According to BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts, Princeton RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle accident around 4 p.m. near the 1000 block of Highway 3.

Princeton RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, BC Ambulance Service and Princeton Fire Rescue all responded. Roberts said they saw four vehicles that had been involved in a collision, two of which had rolled over.

Involved in the collision were two people in a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer, a family of four in a minivan, two people in a pickup truck, and a single person in a minivan.

“We had a series of individuals with injuries. All persons that were injured were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” said Roberts.

One person was airlifted to hospital by BC Ambulance.

Nobody was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and police are waiting for updates on the conditions of those in the hospital.

According to DriveBC, Highway 3 was closed in both directions for about 10 hours due to the collision, before being opened to single lane alternating traffic. As of Aug. 28, the collision has been cleared and all lanes are open on Highway 3.

Due to its complexity, Princeton RCMP are continuing to investigate the collision and it’s not yet known what caused it, said Roberts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP detachment at 250-295-6911.

