2 dead in head-on collision that sparked fire on Highway 1 west of Golden

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it was able to spread

The location of the vehicle fire that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

Two people are dead following a serious head-on collision that closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden last Saturday, June 26.

The crash caused the vehicles to catch fire which spread to nearby trees and brush, however, the blaze managed to be quickly extinguished.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened between Donald Road and Blaeberry River Road West shortly after 11:30 a.m. MT. The Trans-Canada was closed for several hours following the crash.

Witnesses told police that a green Dodge Ram pickup truck, towing a trailer, crossed the centre line on a curve and collided head-on with a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to positively identify the victims. Their identities will not publicly be released.

Circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are still under investigation.

The BC Coroners Service has launched a concurrent investigation.

The RCMP is asking any witnesses to the crash that have not yet spoken with police to call the Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.

