2 Okanagan wildfires now under control

One blaze was burning above Peachland and the other sparked near Princeton

Two wildfires that were burning in the Okanagan are now under control.

The Darke Creek blaze sparked on Sunday, June 20, and grew to .1 hectares.

Nine BC Wildfire crews were on scene Tuesday and the blaze is now considered held. No air support was needed for this fire.

To the south, towards Princeton, a structure fire that broke out late Monday night spread to nearby grass.

Princeton fire crews were the first on scene and managed to get the flames under control without the help of BC Wildfire.

This blaze near Findlay Creek was considered extinguished by 7:30 a.m.

