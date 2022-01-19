2 vehicle crash at Harvey and Gordon

The collision is blocking the southbound lanes of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Two vehicle crash on Harvey Avenue. (Image: @romancetattoos)

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

A truck and an SUV collided at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive just before 11 a.m., Wednesday.

The SUV sustained front-end damage, while the truck has a flat tire. The SUV will have to be towed from the scene.

According to the driver of the SUV, she was waiting to turn left onto Gordon when a truck allegedly ran a red light and hit her vehicle.

Traffic is blocked headed north on Gordon Drive and one southbound lane Harvey is also blocked.

Drivers should prepare for delays in the area.

It’s unclear if anyone sustained any injuries.

Fire crews, BC Ambulance and RCMP are on the scene.

More to come.

