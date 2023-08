The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 4).

A two-vehicle crash on the westbound on-ramp to Highway 97C is slowing traffic in West Kelowna.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 4).

Traffic is backing up on Highway 97 South.

It’s not known at this time if anyone has been injured.

Emergency personnel are on the scene.

