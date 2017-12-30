Christy Clark in Prospera Place in Kelowna July 1, 2017. Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

2017’s Top Stories: Goodbye Christie

Kelowna West MP and BC Premier Christy Clark left politics in 2017

The Christy Clark era in B.C. politics came to an end in 2017 as the embattled premier and Kelowna West MLA resigned from politics after her governing Liberals, first won, then lost the B.C. election.

Clark, one of the most polarizing figures in politics, stepped down after the NDP and Greens combined forces to topple the Liberal government.

Related: OD crisis continues in 2017

“Serving as premier and serving the people of British Columbia for the past six and a half years has been an incredible honour and privilege,” Clark wrote.

“I am so proud of everything our BC Liberal team has accomplished. From working to make British Columbia Canada’s leading economy and creating more than 200,000 new jobs, to helping thousands of single parents go from welfare to work through the single parent employment initiative, to British Columbia’s gift to the world, the protection of the Great Bear Rainforest.

“I am certain that British Columbia’s best days lie ahead. Because British Columbians can, through hard work, determination and perseverance, achieve anything they set their minds to.”

A byelection for Clark’s vacant seat has yet to be called.

