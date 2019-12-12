UPDATE: 2020 budget deliberations underway at City of Kelowna

The mayor and council have begun their eight-hour pore through the document

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

The city and SD23 are pursuing a potential partnership to replace Parkinson Recreation Centre and build a new high school as a shared facility.

Council approved the $500,000 cost to continue the pursuit and planning of the partnership.

The money will be used for staff time and associated consultant work prior to finalizing an agreement and to prepare for grants. All consulting costs will be shared with the school district.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Construction on two bridges was approved by council at a cost of nearly $9.5 million, $2,236,800 from taxation.

The KLO bridge will be demolished and replaced, while the Lakeshore Road bridge will be rehabilitated to meet current standards.

Detailed design is underway for the KLO bridge.

The Lakeshore project will include the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge, urbanization of Lakeshore Road, completion of the ATC and watermain replacement.

Construction for both projects is anticipated to be completed in 2021.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

A much-anticipated park development on Cedar Avenue will finally begin construction in 2020.

Pandosy Waterfront Park will come in at a total cost of $4.5 million, with $386,200 coming from taxation.

This cost includes the public consultation, design and first phase of construction.

The first phase includes the demolition of the existing residential properties, a central plaza, activity lawn, beachfront, restored shoreline, and outdoor classroom.

Construction on the first phase is anticipated to be completed in 2021.

Council said the fact that this is moving ahead is great news that wouldn’t be possible without the infrastructure levy.

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

The Capital News Centre is set to see two new ice surfaces and more sports facilities.

Council approved a $230,000 cost to develop plans for the facility’s multi-year expansion.

The expansion as a whole is estimated to cost over $25 million.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

A priority 2 request from the Kelowna Fire Department for a new inspector is set to receive consideration from city council.

Fire Chief Travis Whiting said they are well behind on yearly inspections partially because of short term rentals such as Airbnb and as such is requesting an additional inspector.

The additional position would come at a cost of $84,000.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

And they’re off.

Kelowna city council has begun its deliberations on the 2020 budget and by the end of the day residents will have a better idea what their next municipal tax bill will look like.

The document proposes a 3.9 per cent tax increase made up of a 2.08 per cent in operations and a 1.82 per cent for the infrastructure levy.

The projected tax need for the city in 2020 is $151 million.

City manager Doug Gilchrest said he’s confident the budget will “meet the needs of the community.”

More to come throughout the day.

