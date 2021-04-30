22 flights containing COVID-19 case to and from Kelowna in April

Of the 22 flights, 10 were between April 13 and 24

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released their latest update of domestic flights containing a COVID-19 exposure on Thursday (April 30), which revealed that a total of 22 flights to and from Kelowna over the course of the month contained a positive case of the virus.

Of the 22 flights containing a case of COVID-19, 10 were between April 13 and 24:

April 13: Air Canada/Jazz 8405, Calgary to Kelowna

April 15: Air Canada/Jazz 8398, Vancouver to Kelowna

April 18: WestJet 4442, Calgary to Kelowna

April 18: Air Canada/Jazz 8408, Kelowna to Calgary

April 20: WestJet 3344, Kelowna to Calgary

April 20: Air Canada/Jazz 8413, Kelowna to Vancouver

April 21: WestJet 3387, Calgary to Kelowna

April 21: WestJet 3375, Calgary to Kelowna

April 22: WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna

April 24: Air Canada/Jazz 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna

Anyone on the flights listed above should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

