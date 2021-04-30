22 flights containing COVID-19 case to and from Kelowna in April

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released their latest update of domestic flights containing a COVID-19 exposure on Thursday (April 30), which revealed that a total of 22 flights to and from Kelowna over the course of the month contained a positive case of the virus.
Of the 22 flights containing a case of COVID-19, 10 were between April 13 and 24:
- April 13: Air Canada/Jazz 8405, Calgary to Kelowna
- April 15: Air Canada/Jazz 8398, Vancouver to Kelowna
- April 18: WestJet 4442, Calgary to Kelowna
- April 18: Air Canada/Jazz 8408, Kelowna to Calgary
- April 20: WestJet 3344, Kelowna to Calgary
- April 20: Air Canada/Jazz 8413, Kelowna to Vancouver
- April 21: WestJet 3387, Calgary to Kelowna
- April 21: WestJet 3375, Calgary to Kelowna
- April 22: WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna
- April 24: Air Canada/Jazz 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna
Anyone on the flights listed above should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
