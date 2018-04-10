23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as 4, Indian officials said.

Four adults also died, said Sandeep Kumar, a local official. Ten children were hospitalized.

Initial reports indicated the bus driver was speeding as he took the children home and lost control at the edge of the gorge. The bus fell some 200 feet (60 metres) to the ground below, said police officer Sunil Kumar.

The adults killed included the bus driver, two teachers and another woman, officials said. Most of the children riding in the bus were believed to be in elementary school.

The crash occurred in the Kangra Valley, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of New Delhi.

The search for survivors ended late Monday night, with the bodies of the dead lying on the concrete floor of the Nurpur mortuary, covered by sheets.

India’s roads, particularly in the hills, have long been feared for their deep potholes, reckless drivers and often a lack of guardrails. Fatal accidents are common.

“I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. “My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones.”

Related: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Related: Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

Ashwini Bhatia, The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Momentum builds to scrap the speculation tax
Next story
Kelowna interest in solving homelessness highly motivated

Just Posted

A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Kelowna to gather for Humboldt

Moment of silence scheduled for Humboldt.

Is Kelowna ready for a ‘toking district’?

Council debates potential rules for cannabis sales/production

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Fuel leak causes snowmobile fire in Lumby

No one was injured in the incident

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Facebook CEO admits the personal information of more than 87 million people was used

Rockets making early impact in AHL

Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Carsen Twarynski and Kole Lind are in the playoffs with their pro teams

Your Kelowna with Jason Abougoush

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

Most Read