Police remained on the scene June 16, 2020, of the fatal house fire that destroyed the light yellow house on the left in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in Langley and causing substantial damage to the grey house on the right where the Wenzoski family lived (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

A 24-year-old man has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with a triple homicide in Langley in June, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“One count for each of the lives taken in that home,” said Sgt. Frank Jang during an IHIT press conference Monday morning.

Kia Ebrahimian was arrested and charged on Friday.

On June 13, RCMP were called to 19600-block of Wakefield Drive around 5:30 p.m. where they discovered a house engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: ‘You will be missed’: Memorial goes up to victim of fatal Langley house fire

Police found a man’s body at the back of the residence with injuries indicative of homicide. He has been identified as 46-year-old Francesco Zangrilli, a resident of the home.

READ MORE: Three confirmed dead in Langley house fire

Emergency responders located two additional bodies inside the house. IHIT confirmed Monday that these two bodies were of accused’s mother and sibling, 50-year-old Tatiana Bazyar and 23-year-old Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, also residents of the home.

Ebrahimian was the lone person who had escaped the fire, Jang said.

He confirmed the suspect was a member of the family and related to two of the victims.

The suspect remains in custody in the Surrey Pre-Trial Centre and is expected to appear in court, by video, on July 20.

Jang noted that there seems to have been no police contacts with the victims before the incident.

“I can definitively say that family was not known to police, was not involved in criminality,” Jang said.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideIHITLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Return of North American economy will negate need for tariffs, Trudeau tells Trump
Next story
Use of safety flares prompt search on Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

City could divert funds earmarked for affordable housing to Tourism Kelowna

Tourism Kelowna ad campaign shows slogan of ‘Kelowna is Ready’

UPDATED: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

Morning Start: The goose was the first bird to be domesticated by man

Your morning start for Monday, July 13, 2020

Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

As of 6:15 p.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Interior Health identifies more locations with COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 should monitor closely for symptoms

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Use of safety flares prompt search on Shuswap Lake

Marine search and rescue crew finds boat unoccupied, no one in distress

Foul play not currently suspected in death of man found near Sicamous

Body found in woods near vehicle linked Edmonton Police Service investigation of suspicious death

Drive-by shooting in Kamloops

This is the second drive-by shooting in the city in the last two weeks

Revelstoke RCMP searching Columbia River for possible body

Boats and aircrafts are searching the area

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

Vernon Mounties share video of cyclist hit by vehicle, assaulted

Police release short video clip of cyclist struck by SUV in March 2020, and photos of suspects

Missing woman last seen in Lumby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in locating 32-year-old woman

Most Read