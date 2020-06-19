Power restored to 2,500 in West Kelowna

It’s unclear what caused the outage on Friday

May out power outage in West Kelowna. BC Hydro

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m.

Power has been restored to the more than 2,500 BC Hydro customers, who were in the dark earlier in the day.

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers are without power, Friday afternoon.

The outage happened about 2 p.m. and BC Hydro crews are still investigating the cause.

Power is out for those south of Auburn Road, north of Ridge Estates Drive, west of McCallum Road and east of Saddleback place.

It’s unclear when power will be restored.

