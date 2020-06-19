May out power outage in West Kelowna. BC Hydro

Power restored to 2,500 in West Kelowna

It’s unclear what caused the outage on Friday

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m.

Power has been restored to the more than 2,500 BC Hydro customers, who were in the dark earlier in the day.

——-

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers are without power, Friday afternoon.

The outage happened about 2 p.m. and BC Hydro crews are still investigating the cause.

Power is out for those south of Auburn Road, north of Ridge Estates Drive, west of McCallum Road and east of Saddleback place.

It’s unclear when power will be restored.

READ MORE: Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

power outages

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death
KGH Foundation Day of Giving raises $371,823 for hospital needs

