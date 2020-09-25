The Sea to Sky gondola had its wires cut on the night of Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (RCMP handout)

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

The operators of the Squamish Sea to Sky Gondola has announced a $250,000 reward for information which leads to RCMP finding those responsible for cutting the cables on the tourism attraction in 2019 and again earlier this month.

Sea to Sky Gondola LP announced the reward on Friday (Sept. 25), roughly 10 days after Mounties were called to the mountain to investigate a report that a line to the gondola had been cut, on Sept. 14.

In a statement, police said they are continuing to investigate both this instance – as well as a similar incident which happened back on Aug. 10, 2019 – but didn’t provide further details “in order to ensure the integrity of the investigation.”

After the first instance of vandalism, the company installed extra security measures before it reopened to the public over the Family Day long weekend this year.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Squamish RCMP is asking anyone with video footage of the highway, both north and south of the gondola location, taken between Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. and Sept 14 at 2 p.m. to come forward.

In order to be eligible for the quarter-million-dollar reward, information must be given directly to a police officer, through the information tip line at 604-892-6122, or by email at GONDOLA.INFO@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

READ MORE: Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately, says Squamish RCMP

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

Just Posted

UPDATE: Old Ferry Wharf Road reopens

The leak was first reported about 11:35 a.m., Friday

Police investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

‘Suspicious circumstance’ shuts down area, closing multiple businesses

Southeast District Emergency Response team arrest wanted Kamloops man in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Bernard Avenue in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 24

Kelowna International Airport operations unaffected by Nav Canada cuts

The private company felt the effects of the pandemic and decided to reduce its workforce

Crash halts northbound traffic at Benvoulin and KLO Rd

Two vehicles crashed shortly before noon, northbound traffic stopped

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Money laundering inquiry delayed over of B.C. election: commissioner

Austin Cullen says the hearings will start again on Oct. 26

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Lumber hitting record high prices due to low supply and high demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Based on Kitamaat author Eden Robinson’s debut, mystical novel

Most Read