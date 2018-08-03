Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

It’s been 29 years since a Prince George family of four mysteriously disappeared.

Ronald and Doreen Jack, and their two children, Russell, 9, and Ryan, 4, were last heard from during the early morning of Aug. 2, 1989.

From left: Ronald, Doreen, Russel and Ryan Jack (RCMP handout)

On Friday, investigators said they are looking to speak with a person who recently sent a tip about the case, by telephone and then by mail, to a third party who passed it on to the RCMP.

“The disappearance of the Jack family has greatly impacted many for nearly three decades, but none more than their family and friends,” Cpl. Craig Douglass said in a statement on Friday.

“Having information about what may have happened to the Jack family must weigh heavy on anyone with it. Please come forward and help provide some much needed answers to this mystery.”

Image of some of the boxes storing the thousands of documents accumulated during the investigation. (RCMP handout)

Calls to family were last contact before Jack family vanished

A day before the Jack family disappeared, police have determined the father, Ronald, met with an unknown man at a Prince George pub. It’s believed the man offered him and Doreen jobs at a logging camp.

The last known contact the pair had with family was a phone call Ronald made to his mother in Burns Lake. He’d said the family would be gone for about 10 days, but never were heard from again.

Doreen’s sister, Marlene Jack, has kept the search for her sister alive, speaking at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Smithers last year. She has also since started a Facebook group dedicated to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or through Crime Stoppers.

Marlene Jack (right) speaks at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers Sept. 27, 2017. (Black Press Media files)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized
Next story
Superstar Kelowna drummer releases intimate biography

Just Posted

Wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park considered being held

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Charges laid in Kelowna Dark Web drug bust

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face 14 separate charges.

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Striking Vernon casino workers staying positive

Strike at Gateway casinos across Okanagan now in its 5th week

Water shut off for properties in Lake Country

Crews are working to fix a leak in the Shanks Road area

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Update: Evacuation order issued for 17 properties in Chopaka

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters working hard to control fire

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

The youth counselling service says the move comes to meet greater needs by kids in Canada

Most Read