Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna won $31M on the Lotto Max draw through her PlayNow.com account. (Photo/BCLC)

31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big

‘I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account’

A thought to set up a lottery subscription on PlayNow.com turned into a life-changing decision for a West Kelowna resident.

Jennifer Cole opened her account in May and then won the July 8 $31-million Lotto Max draw.

“I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account,” said Cole.

It is the largest lottery prize ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected.”

Cole told her family about the win right away.

“My family initially thought it was a smaller amount, but once they woke up, I told them I won the jackpot. They were very excited!”

She said she is looking forward to retiring and spending more time with her family.

“I plan on taking some time to decide what’s next but am definitely looking forward to traveling.”

Cole claimed her $31-million jackpot on Aug. 12 at BCLC’s Kamloops head office.

