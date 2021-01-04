35 after-school child care spaces coming to West Kelowna

Kelowna-based charity Thrive Kids Canada will be opening up 35 child care spaces in West Kelowna. (Thrive Kids Canada)

Thirty-five new after-school child care spaces will be available to West Kelowna families starting on Monday, Jan. 4.

Thrive Kids Canada, a charity based in Kelowna, provides child care for children from kindergarten to Grade 12. Thrive is now partnering with Morning Star Bible Camp, which is based in Glenrosa, to provide licensed after-school care for the community. There will be pickups from George Pringle, Helen Gorman, Shannon Lake and Glenrosa Elementary schools.

Thrive will be using the camp’s off-season facilities, which include an indoor climbing wall and gymnasium. There will also be nature-based activities and field trips, as they are staples in Thrive’s programming.

“Interaction with nature is essential to overall health and well-being, which is why regular outdoor activities are central to our program,” said CEO of Thrive Kids Canada Jennilee Greig.

Greig said the facility will open without government funding, instead of relying on its own fundraising, volunteers, as well as its Morning Star Bible Camp partnership to start.

All programs at the new facility will follow local health authority and provincial child care programming during COVID-19.

For more information and to register, visit Thrive’s website.

