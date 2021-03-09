36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

Interior Health is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (March 9).

The new cases bring the region’s total case count to 7,670, of which 362 remain active. A total of 108 people in Interior Health have died due to complications from the virus.

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care.

Across the health authority, 7,200 people, around 94 per cent of identified cases, have made full recoveries.

Interior Health provided the following update on active outbreaks across the region:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 13 cases: 11 residents and two staff.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has three cases: two patients and one staff.

The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.

Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

