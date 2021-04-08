38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA recently removed 38 dogs living in “substandard and filthy” conditions from a Kamloops-area breeder.

Animal protection officers found the 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies in cages and other areas covered in excessive feces with high levels of ammonia from urine and surrounded by sharp objects.

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds and according to the BC SPCA, they are poorly socialized and very fearful.

Eileen Drever, with the BC SPCA, said the dogs were being kept in unacceptable conditions and were being bred for profit.

“We had attended the property and given the owner opportunities to improve the conditions for the animals as is required under our legislation, but when the owner did not comply a warrant was obtained to remove the dogs for their safety and well-being,” she said.

The dogs are receiving veterinary assessments and are in the care of the BC SPCA. However, they are not available for adoption at this time.

The BC SPCA is currently looking for donations to assist with the emergency care of the dogs. Click here to help.

BCSPCA