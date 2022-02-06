Queen of Surrey. (BC Ferries)

Queen of Surrey. (BC Ferries)

4 Sunshine Bay BC Ferries sailings cancelled, replaced by water taxi due to ‘crewing issue’

Queen of Surrey will miss four sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay

Four Sunday (Feb. 6) sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled, BC Ferries said in a travel advisory.

The Queen of Surrey will no longer be completing the 10:50 a.m. sailing departing Langdale, the 11:55 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay, 1:05 p.m departing Langdale, 2:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay.

BC Ferries said that water taxi for foot passengers will begin service at 11 a.m. departing from Langdale. The water taxi will then follow the standard schedule.

Customers booked onto the cancelled sailings will be contacted and their fares refunded. Travel will go on a standby basis.

READ MORE: Passengers should check for ferry cancellations due to staffing issues: BC Ferries

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesFerry

Previous story
Workplace vaccine mandates being upheld as challenges largely tossed out, experts say

Just Posted

Vancouver business owner Gavin Dew listens to Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield at a B.C. Liberal leadership debate, November 2021. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
Disappointing finish in Liberal leadership race for Kelowna-Mission MLA

Canada’s Sidney Crosby celebrates his game-winning goal with Scott Niedermayer and Drew Doughty during overtime period men’s ice hockey gold medal final at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver on February 28, 2010.The NHL has officially announced that its players won’t be going to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
QUIZ: Are you ready for the Winter Olympics?

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Kelowna Curling Club celebrates Curling Day in Canada

With last night’s win, the Rockets take the season series against Spokane 2-1. (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Kelowna hockey squads sweep the competition Friday night